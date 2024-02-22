Watch Now
Man arrested in Las Vegas for girlfriend's death in Zeeland Township

Posted at 5:53 PM, Feb 22, 2024
ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been arrested in connection to a Zeeland Township homicide investigation.

A welfare check was conducted in the 200 block of Patti Place on the night of Jan. 1, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). Donna Hyma, 63, was found dead inside the residence. Her death was ruled to be suspicious, caused from asphyxiation.

Investigators learned Randall Grinwis, Hyma’s boyfriend, was nowhere to be found, deputies explain. They later determined he took items from her home and fled to Las Vegas.

OCSO says they collaborated with Las Vegas police to arrest Grinwis on Feb. 9. He was extradited to Ottawa County and arraigned Thursday. He was denied bond.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with the sheriff’s office. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

