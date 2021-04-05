Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Man arrested in connection to indecent exposure at Holland Twp. hotel pool

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry
2014043-447d854b-bc6f-429a-8da6-bace88a06e30.jpg
Posted at 11:32 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 11:37:51-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old Wolverine man on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry was arrested over the weekend in connection to an indecent exposure incident in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday morning to a report of a man who had exposed himself in the pool area of the Country Inn and Suites, a news release said Monday.

Deputies say the man, Ronald Barnes, an over the road trucker, had used the pool about 9 a.m. Saturday and the incident took place during that time.

Two women in their 20s saw the exposure and alerted the hotel and deputies.

After speaking with Barnes, deputies learned he had several past arrests for indecent exposures and criminal sexual conduct.

Deputies don’t believe Barnes had any physical contact with any witness or victim.

He was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail for aggravated indecent exposure and being a sexual delinquent offender.

Anyone with additional information may call 1-877-88-SILENT.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time