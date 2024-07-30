Man arrested, charged for indecent exposure at Georgetown Township business

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself multiple times at a Georgetown Township business.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says 68-year-old Robert Linscott walked into a business in the 3600 block of Baldwin Street on June 24 and exposed himself to a teen girl.

We’re told Robert came back to the same business on July 28 and exposed himself to a young girl. In both cases, deputies say he left the business before they arrived.

Robert was arrested at his Georgetown Township home Monday, according to OCSO. He is currently at the Ottawa County Jail.

Deputies say Robert was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person. He was placed on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Potential witnesses or victims are encouraged to connect with OCSO or call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

