Main break leads to boil water advisory for over 600

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — About 630 homes are under a boil water advisory Thursday after a water main broke, shutting down Robbins Rd between Beech Tree and Moreland Sts late Wednesday night.

According to the Grand Haven Department of Public Works, it happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Robbins Rd and Gillin Street and flooded a portion of the property at the entrance to Village Green Mobile Home Community.

The incident triggered a boil-water advisory as water pressure dropped below safe levels.

They told FOX 17 people living in the Robbins Nest Apartments, Klemel Farms Condominiums, Village Green Mobile Home Community, and about 25 other homes were affected.

If you got a notice from the city, you should bring your water to a boil for at least 1 minute (and let it cool, depending on your needs) before using it, use bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice, or brushing your teeth and try not to get it into your eyes, nose, or mouth when bathing.

The cause is yet to be determined and service has been restored, Grand Haven Department of Public Works Director, Derek Gajdos told us, and the boil water advisory is only expected to last the next 48-72 hours. Robbins Rd is expected to be closed for safety reasons until mid-afternoon Thursday.

