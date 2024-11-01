'Magic at the Mill' tickets now on sale

HOLLAND, Mich. — The holiday lights are back at the Windmill Island Gardens in Holland! Tickets for the popular 'Magic at the Mill' experience go on sale Nov. 1.

The main feature of the event is described as 1,000 LED blossoms that light up and dance to synchronized holiday music. There's also the carousel, photos with Sinterklaas (the Dutch predecessor of Santa Claus) as well as food and gift shopping.

The first weekend Dec. 6 & 7 pricing:



$10 for adults

$5 for ages 3-15

Weekends of Dec. 12, 14, 20 & 21 pricing:

$12 for adults

$6 for ages 3-15

Hours are 5 - 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time, and are expected to sell out. Find the link here.