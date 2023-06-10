Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Lt. Governor Gilchrist to celebrate LGBTQ+ community at Grand Haven’s 1st Pride Festival

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist
Official photo
Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 09:23:32-04

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will join the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate Pride Month at Grand Haven Pride’s first ever festival on Saturday.

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist is scheduled to speak at the event's opening ceremony, which starts at 11:45 a.m.

READ MORE: 'They're our neighbors': Grand Haven reverend 'excited' to be a part of city's first Pride Fest

In March, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) to include sexual orientation, along with gender identity and expression— prohibiting discriminatory practices and policies.

The act reaffirms protections for Michiganders in the LGBTQ+ community, ensuring that no one can be evicted from their home or fired from their job because of whom they love or how they identify.

REFERENCE: MI lawmakers expand Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include LGBTQ+ protections

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward