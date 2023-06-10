Lt. Governor Gilchrist to celebrate LGBTQ+ community at Grand Haven’s 1st Pride Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will join the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate Pride Month at Grand Haven Pride’s first ever festival on Saturday.

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist is scheduled to speak at the event's opening ceremony, which starts at 11:45 a.m.

In March, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) to include sexual orientation, along with gender identity and expression— prohibiting discriminatory practices and policies.

The act reaffirms protections for Michiganders in the LGBTQ+ community, ensuring that no one can be evicted from their home or fired from their job because of whom they love or how they identify.

