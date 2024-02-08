Lotto club splits $6M win

LANSING, Mich. — Three people in Ottawa County are planning what to do now that their mortgage payments are all but assured.

The lotto club won $6M playing Michigan Lottery’s 500X Money Maker Instant Game.

“I scratched off the ticket late one night, and when I saw the prize amount of $6M, I had to look the ticket over several times to make sure I was seeing it right,” said the club’s representative, who met with the other members the next day to share the news.

Michigan Lottery

"It all still feels surreal!”

They're staying anonymous and taking the lump-sum; walking away with $4.1M— already earmarked for their mortgages and savings.