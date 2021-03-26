Logic and accuracy tests to be held in Ottawa County ahead of May election

Ottawa County is testing the accuracy of its voting machines ahead of the May special election.

Logic and accuracy tests take place before every single election in Ottawa County. They're going to make sure the voting equipment is operating correctly.

It's a routine checking procedure, but this year Ottawa County officials feel it is especially important for the public to understand how these tests work, due to questions following the last presidential election.

"This process doesn't belong to election administrators or clerks," said Ottawa County Clerk Justin Robbuck. "This is a public process. And so we're inviting folks and see what it's about, to kind of look at the process up close, and then obviously see the accuracy of the equipment prior to the election being conducted."

During the tests, Ottawa County will turn on the voting equipment in each jurisdiction, then they will insert a memory card programmed for the specific upcoming election.

That memory card is locked into the device and is assigned to only count that precinct.