Local leader displays film ad which director claims 'there’s a war on our children right now'

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County commissioner is facing questions, not for his comments, but what was on the back of his laptop.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, Commissioner Roger Belknap sported a sticker he said he made for his personal laptop, not his county-issued one. It reads "THE WAR ON CHILDREN.COM."

FOX17

For more than four hours, the sticker was on display for meeting attendees, both in-person and online. This is the first time the commissioner has had a message on his laptop.

On the website, visitors will see a trailer for a movie by Landon and Robby Starbuck. It was released earlier this month.

"I was just simply raising awareness to this issue," Belknap said.

According to the webpage, the film, "exposes the WAR that's being waged on children today through gender ideology, ESG, CRT, sexualization of entertainment, sex trafficking, online exploitation, TikTok, Big Pharma and more."

"There’s a war on our children right now. Far left activists will stop at nothing to indoctrinate them, guilt them and punish them until they submit to their woke religion. For too long the dots haven’t been connected to expose their battle plan. This film exposes EVERYTHING," Robby Starbuck wrote on his Facebook page.

FOX 17 asked Belknap if he had any connection to the movie's creation, or if knew that the webpage is collecting donations. He said no to both questions.

"So, this is one documentary that someone has gathered information and studied, there are several other avenues of finding out information on activities like that," Belknap said.

Commissioner Belknap is part of Ottawa Impact. The group ran on many issues, like parental rights. An issue he says, he still supports.

Last summer, he voiced concerns after seeing images of kids handing dollar bills to drag queens during the Grand Haven Pride Festival.

"Whether or not I think that happens as an adult, as a consenting adult, that's one thing. But when you have children doing that, you're gonna have them confused. I'm sorry, that's just the way I see the world," Belknap explained.

In the weeks after, a majority of county commissioners passed a resolution to “Protect Childhood Innocence.”

County documents indicated that no county staff or resources would support, normalize, or encourage the sexualization of children and youth through activities, programs, events, content or institutions.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube