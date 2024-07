JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A lightning strike started a house fire on Riley St just east of 8th St Tuesday around 1:30 in the morning, according to the Jamestown Township Fire Department.

Tankers shuttled in water to the remote area, and the fire was out in 30 minutes, but – as you can see—the home was already a total loss.

Zeeland and Byron Township Fire Departments helped mitigate hotspots.