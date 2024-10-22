"Let's start the party early!" Tulip Time adds a day, starts ticket sales soon

HOLLAND, Mich. — What's better than Tulip Time? How about more Tulip Time?

Festival organizers couldn't wait to start celebrating decades of tradition and community, so they're starting the festival a day early.

The expanded date was officially announced Tuesday morning ahead of sales for ticketed events.

“We looked at all of our data and realized the tulips are here, our out-of-town guests are here, let’s just start the party early! So we’re bringing some entertainment to town the first Friday of May this year,” said Gwen Auwerda, Executive Director of Tulip Time.

It's also the 90th anniversary of the Dutch Dance.

Tulip Time

Come see the historically accurate, traditional costumes— painstakingly hand-sewn by local seamstresses. Dutch Dance performances, lessons, a Dutch Lunch & Style Show, and (new this year) the De Familiedans — an experience designed specifically for families with young children.

Tulip Time's traditions are only accentuated by their eclectic musical guests, events, and activities.

From VIP Tours led by traditionally-garbed guides, to Wooden Shoe Painting and cutting board workshops, music from Forever Motown, Rodney Atkins, to the Dutch Music Organ Concert, and FiddleFire— And of course, the Tulip Time Parades! — you're sure to make memories in downtown Holland this coming spring.

City of Holland

Tulip Time 2025 will be Friday, May 2 through Sunday, May 11.

Sales for ticketed events start October 29 at 9 a.m.

To get the full lineup, check the Tulip Time website.

For all things Tulip Time, keep an eye on FOX 17 on social media:

Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube