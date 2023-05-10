Learn about Michigan's maritime history on an 1800's-style tall ship at Tulip Time

HOLLAND, Mich. — An exhibit at Tulip Time is giving visitors a look into Michigan's maritime history.

Dutch heritage is deeply intertwined with water, trade and the art of sailing, which is why the Michigan Maritime Museum is giving people a firsthand look at an 1800's style tall ship.

Visitors can climb aboard the tall ship 'Friends Good Will', a replica Great Lakes sloop from 1810, owned and operated by the museum.

The museum "strives to interpret, preserve and teach maritime heritage in the Great Lakes region" by offering daily dockside tours of this remarkable and historic ship.

The tours in Holland run May 6 through May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boatwerks East Dock behind Boatwerks Waterfront Grille.

It costs $8 per person. Advanced tickets can be purchased online. Same day tickets will be available for purchase at the admission gate subject to availability.

On-water experiences at the Michigan Maritime Museum in South Haven begin Memorial Day weekend. There are many opportunities to set sail on one of the museum's historical ships and boats.

Click here for more information.