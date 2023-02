GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A teen is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Grand Haven Wednesday morning.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says a 13-year-old boy attending Lakeshore Middle School ran into the street at Grant Avenue and Seventh Street when he was hit.

We’re told the teen was taken to Trinity Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Grand Haven, was not cited in the incident.

The crash is currently under investigation.

