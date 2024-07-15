Kyra Harris Bolden campaigns in West Olive for reelection bid

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden made a campaign stop in West Michigan Sunday.

Bolden spoke at Kirk Park in West Olive. She says she was glad to be back in West Michigan; she was once an undergrad student at Grand Valley State University.

Bolden says if she is reelected, she will aim to act as a contact for Treatment Court and ensure the court system has enough funding to offer alternative options to incarceration.

Bolden tells FOX 17 she takes pride in knowing her decisions will far outlast her term as a justice, which ties into her slogan: Justice for Generations.

"We're talking about generational impact of our decisions. We're looking at cases from the late 1800s and the early 1900s. So quite literally when we're talking about justice in the state of Michigan, the Michigan Supreme Court makes decisions for generations,” says Bolden. “I like to say I'm a justice for generations to come. Not only am I younger but I also have a 2-year-old at home. So I think about her future and what my decisions mean for her."

Bolden says access to justice is the most important issue to her, adding everyone should have equal representation no matter their income.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube