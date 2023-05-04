Judge sanctions Ottawa County for allegedly delaying opioid settlement

LANSING, Mich. — A judge has sanctioned the Ottawa County government for allegedly forestalling the $81 million distribution of opioid settlement funds.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says the county issued a complaint asserting they are entitled to more compensation than they are owed.

We’re told this came after county officials agreed to settlement terms.

Ottawa County submitted misleading claims and frivolous court documents based on false information, according to the state. A Third Circuit Court sanctioned the county as a result, which the attorney general’s office calls “a rare move.”

“Ottawa County held up this significant settlement distribution from which its residents stand to gain greatly,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Judge Fresard’s sanctions properly reflect the frivolous nature of Ottawa County’s misuse of the courts.”

State officials say more than 50 local governments requested for Ottawa County to be sanctioned over the delay, which affects 269 local governments.

“Opioid addiction doesn’t discriminate based on where someone lives or how much money they make,” says Grand Traverse County Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth. “We are anxious to use settlement funds to help our community heal and prevent any more lives from being destroyed. Thankfully, this ruling finally allows us to move forward in that mission.”

We’re told Ottawa County will still receive its share of funds from the settlement.

The extent of the sanctions will be decided at a hearing scheduled for May 10.

