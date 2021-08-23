Jenison Public Schools announce half days for Tuesday and Wednesday as heat index rises

JENISON, Mich — Jenison Public Schools have adjusted the schedule for students Tuesday and Wedneday as the heat index is expected to rise.

The district made the announcement over the weekend and noted the Ottawa County mandate requiring masks for students.

Below is the message sent to parents:

JPS Families,

We’re excited to start the school year this coming Tuesday! As we look to this upcoming week, our area is forecasted to experience excessively high temperatures combined with an extremely high heat index. With temperatures like these, along with the new public health order issued by the Ottawa County Health Department requiring masks for elementary school students age 4 to 6th grade, many of our students may find it challenging to re-adjust to regularly wearing a face covering. It’s important to us that students have the best start possible to this school year and have a healthy balance as they re-acclimate, so we’ve modified the schedules for Tuesday, August 24, and Wednesday, August 25 to be half-days of school for all students. Normal school transportation and other services will still be provided as usual, with the modified schedule.

SCHEDULE DETAILS FOR AUG 24-25:

Bauerwood, Bursley, Pinewood & Rosewood: 8:45am - 11:50am

Sandy Hill & Kids First: 8:35am - 11:40am

Junior High & Senior High: 8:00am - 11:00am

JIA: 8:30am - 11:30am

Thank you for your continued support of our students and district as we kick-off a great year.

It’s a great year to be a Wildcat!

