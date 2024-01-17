Jenison man in critical condition after car hits tractor in Georgetown Twp.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Jenison man is critically hurt after his tractor was hit by a car in Georgetown Township Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 2700 block of Rosewood Street at around 11:30 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told an 84-year-old Gowen man in a 2017 Cadillac traveled east from 28th Avenue when he left the right shoulder and hit a John Deere tractor, which had a snow blower attached to the front.

Deputies say the tractor was close to the end of the driveway when it was hit and knocked on its side.

The tractor operator was hospitalized with critical injuries, authorities explain. The Cadillac driver was unhurt.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube