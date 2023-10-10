Jenison man critical after semi crash in Zeeland Township, EB lanes closed

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Jenison man is critically hurt after crashing with a semi in Zeeland Township Tuesday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the crash happened at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 80th Avenue before 3:30 p.m.

We’re told the 21-year-old was driving east in a Pontiac Grand Prix when he was hit by semi that tried to execute a Michigan turn.

The Grand Prix driver was pinned in and needed to be removed from the car by firefighters, deputies say. He was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment.

OCSO advises motorists to seek an alternate route, as the eastbound lane on Chicago Drive is closed for investigation.

