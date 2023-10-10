Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Jenison man critical after semi crash in Zeeland Township, EB lanes closed

Ottawa County Sheriff 09022023
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County Sheriff 09022023
Posted at 4:39 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 16:39:51-04

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Jenison man is critically hurt after crashing with a semi in Zeeland Township Tuesday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the crash happened at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 80th Avenue before 3:30 p.m.

We’re told the 21-year-old was driving east in a Pontiac Grand Prix when he was hit by semi that tried to execute a Michigan turn.

The Grand Prix driver was pinned in and needed to be removed from the car by firefighters, deputies say. He was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment.

OCSO advises motorists to seek an alternate route, as the eastbound lane on Chicago Drive is closed for investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book