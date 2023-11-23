Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Jenison High School Marching Band performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Jenison High School Marching Band performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Leon Korynta
Jenison High School Marching Band performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Posted at 4:33 PM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 16:33:03-05

(WXMI) — The Jenison High School Marching Band was part of an enduring American tradition Thursday: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

They were one of only six high school bands across the nation chosen to participate.

Performing in the parade not only requires a lot of preparation but a lot of money too.

The band, made up of 200 students, raised more than $100,000 to stay in New York for six days.

“New York is just … it's a beautiful place,” says Ava Krrynta. “It's a beautiful city. There's so many people here and there's a lot to take [in].”

Now that the parade is over, band members will celebrate the holiday with their families on a nearby cruise ship Thursday night before they make their way back to West Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book