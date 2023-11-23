Jenison High School Marching Band performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

(WXMI) — The Jenison High School Marching Band was part of an enduring American tradition Thursday: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

They were one of only six high school bands across the nation chosen to participate.

Performing in the parade not only requires a lot of preparation but a lot of money too.

The band, made up of 200 students, raised more than $100,000 to stay in New York for six days.

“New York is just … it's a beautiful place,” says Ava Krrynta. “It's a beautiful city. There's so many people here and there's a lot to take [in].”

Now that the parade is over, band members will celebrate the holiday with their families on a nearby cruise ship Thursday night before they make their way back to West Michigan.

