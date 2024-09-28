JD Vance to speak at racetrack in Marne on Wednesday

MARNE, Mich. — The Trump-Vance campaign has just announced that Ohio senator and Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will be in Marne on Wednesday.

Vance is scheduled to speak at a campaign rally at Berlin Raceway, located at 2060 Berlin Fair Drive in Marne, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. for the event.

The campaign said that Vance will discuss inflation, the economy and how he and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump will lower inflation, allowing voters to “keep more of their hard-earned paychecks.”

Prior to his appearance in Marne, Vance will be in Auburn Hills for a campaign rally and speech. Vance is set to deliver remarks at the aerospace company Visioneering, located at 2055 Taylor Road, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for that event.

The evening before, Vance will take part in the first and only debate with Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, scheduled for 9-10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.

Wednesday's visits by Vance will come on the heels of appearances by Trump in Walker and Warren on Friday.

General admission tickets for Vance's visit to Marne are limited to two per person on a first-come, first-served basis and are available here:

Vice Presidential Nominee, Senator JD Vance to Deliver Remarks in Marne, Michigan (donaldjtrump.com)

