'It's just thrilling': GVSU students kick off new academic year on move-in day

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University (GVSU) welcomed students back Wednesday ahead of the upcoming school year.

Students moved their belongings into their dormitories, and President Philomena Mantella was there to greet them.

Mantella says move-in day is an exciting start to every academic year.

"I love the emotion,” she says. “I love the energy; I love the students anticipating what's next, and even as they find that first connection with one another, it's just thrilling."

GVSU students have more to look forward to before classes begin Monday. Convocation will be held Thursday, followed by an orientation on Friday.

