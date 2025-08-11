'It keeps you young!': Spunky Old Broads bringing laughs to Holland senior living

HOLLAND, Mich — At first glance, Quincy Place Senior Living in Holland may seem quiet, but a lively group known as the Spunky Old Broads is keeping things interesting.

This group of social media stars from Quincy Place gathers every two weeks to play games and share laughter.

“It keeps you young!” boasted Spunky Old Broad, Micky Overway.

The idea for the group came from Activity Director Micki Shugars-Tyson, who wanted a name that stood out.

“I just thought having the name women's group or ladies group just sounded boring, and I just come up with that name, Spunky Old Broads, And the first time I had it on the calendar, we had like, 24 people, and the name itself brought out people.”

According to Gloria Gilbert, another Spunky Old Broad, the group creates a supportive environment.

“The people here are wonderful, and so is the staff.”

A report from the University of Michigan states that loneliness affects one in three older adults in the state, which can lead to more serious physical and mental health issues.

Wearing their official Spunky Old Broad uniforms, the group members embrace a youthful spirit.

“I have an 80-year-old body and a 50-year-old mind, and that’s what happens when you walk in the door,” laughed Mickey.

Micki Shugars-Tyson notes the positive impact these activities have on the participants.

“Anytime I'm doing any activity here, not just for spunky, but is that they walk away buzzing into the community. How much fun they had that very first time that we had the activity, they stayed half an hour over, and then went out and told everybody how much fun.”

The joy experienced during these activities resonates with both the participants and their families.

“That's my favorite part, that at the end of the day, they walked away, and their families are happy. They're happy, the community is happy.”

