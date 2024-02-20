Watch Now
Investigation launched after man found with gunshot wound in Holland Twp.

Posted at 2:05 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 14:05:59-05

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is hurt after being shot in the leg Tuesday morning.

Deputies arrived in the 300 block of East Lakewood Boulevard before noon to find a 47-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the man was hospitalized but is expected to be okay.

OCSO says the public is not believed to be in immediate danger. Details surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with the sheriff’s office. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

