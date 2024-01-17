'Ice conditions are not safe': Man falls through ice in Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The public is urged to stay off the ice after someone in Allendale fell into the water Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at Eastmanville Bayou at around 11:15 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told deputies responded to reports of a large hole in the ice with abandoned fishing equipment nearby and no owner.

Witnesses reportedly watched a man walk on the ice and fall through. He got himself out of the water, entered a black truck and drove away.

OCSO says a drone and other equipment confirmed there was no one in the water.

Authorities instruct residents to keep away from the ice until it grows thicker.

In addition to OCSO, the Allendale Fire Department credits Life EMS, Grand Valley Police, NEOFC and fire departments from Coopersville/Polkton, Robinson, Georgetown and Wright-Tallmadge for their assistance.

