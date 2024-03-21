'I just don't know what was going through her head': Neighbor recalls Grand Haven Twp. hit-and-run

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Ring camera caught part of a scary situation when a woman drove through Ottawa County Wednesday, crashing into multiple properties with two kids in the car.

“The fence got caught up on the car – then she just took off through the yard, and she stopped and waved to me on the way by,” Mike Forrest, whose Ring camera caught part of the situation unfolding, told FOX 17 Thursday.

“I just don’t know what she was thinking at all, and I thought she was going to hit the propane tank or the wall on the side of the house. She got really lucky there. I just don’t know what was going through her head,” Forrest added.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it all started when deputies got a call about a black SUV hitting a house near 168th Avenue and Warner Street – then taking off.

“We got information that there was a female that was driving and possibly had two children in the, in the vehicle with her, which was a great concern to us,” Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jake Sparks said. “She had struck a home there and then continued to drive and had left the scene.”

As deputies responded to the first call, Central Dispatch started getting more calls about crashes on other properties.

“She had driven through a fence. She had struck a parked vehicle. She had struck two additional houses, multiple mailboxes,” Capt. Sparks explained. “In total, about seven different crashes were reported.”

Deputies, along with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, eventually found the vehicle in question, which was still dragging a fence, and the 38-year-old woman driving, near Briarwood Street.

“She was driving through yards and struck a fire hydrant. Her vehicle became somewhat disabled, and the deputies were able to close in on her and box her in until she ultimately rammed the cruisers,” Capt. Sparks said. “Then, they were able to extricate her from the car and take her into custody.”

The sheriff’s office says two deputies received minor cuts and bruises while trying to get the woman out of the car.

“Obviously, it’s a situation of imminent danger there with the driving going on, and she was still attempting to accelerate and get away from them at the time and strike cruisers. So, it was very important that they got her out of the vehicle to secure that and protect the children,” Capt. Sparks said.

“I felt bad for the kids. I was just, I was hoping that her car wouldn’t move anymore. I was gonna try to get the kids out of the car, whatever I can do. She took off quicker than I could get over there,” Forrest added.

Investigators say neither of the two children in the car with the woman were hurt. Now, they are with relatives.

Meanwhile, the woman driving was taken to the hospital for evaluation and has yet to be arraigned.

