I-196 shut down all day after tanker slide-off

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Interstate 196 has remained closed to traffic all day Saturday after a tanker truck slid off the roadway early in the morning.

At 4:07 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a milk tanker that had slid off eastbound I-196 at the 55 mile marker. The slide-off was in a construction zone and was blocking the one open lane of the roadway.

Zeeland Township Fire/Rescue responded to the scene and assisted with closing the highway's eastbound lanes.

The highway remained closed Saturday afternoon as another tanker truck responded to the scene and the milk was transferred to that truck before the trailer could be pulled out of the ditch.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

