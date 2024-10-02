Hudsonville's set for major transformation with ‘Terra Station’ project

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — As part of its master plan established in 2015, the city of Hudsonville is taking a significant step towards making its downtown area more walkable and enjoyable for families.

The Terra Station project is set to break ground in the coming weeks near School Ave. and Prospect.

The $32 million project will contain a mix of apartment units, retail spaces, and other areas to hold community-oriented events.

"We don't want it to feel like a huge development, but we also want it to have a sense of place, and a sense of community," said Chris Veneklasen, CEO of Veneklasen Construction, one of the companies behind the project.

Terra Station will feature 141 apartment units, including 36 studios, 59 one-bedrooms, and 46 two-bedrooms, as well as 4,600 square feet of retail space.

The development will also include 202 parking spaces, a bicycle service station, and six electric-vehicle charging spaces.

Veneklasen Construction Renderings of the Terra Station project provided by developers

The project is designed to blend seamlessly with the existing walking paths and retail areas on Harvey Street.

Veneklasen says the project will “bookend” the walkable stretch on Harvey.

Local business owners are excited about the prospect of a more vibrant downtown area.

"There's always something going on right in this central area," said Cassie Ghent, owner of Fernweh clothing shop.

Becky Ferreira, a barista at 317 Coffee, said Wednesday, “I think it would be a lovely downtown if we added more walkability and more shops and things to stop in and see – more of a central location for the community."

"It needs to have more places to go, places to eat.

The Terra Station project has been in the works for over two and a half years, with the last few months seeing rapid progress.

"It's been a long process, but we're just really excited to get the project going," Veneklasen said.

"We're excited for what it'll be to be a part of Hudsonville."

The construction process is expected to wrap up by fall 2026.

As Hudsonville continues to grow, the Terra Station project is poised to play a significant role in shaping the city's future.

Ghent explaining, “everybody's kind of looking for that hometown feel in a central area.”

