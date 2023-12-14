Hudsonville High School holds ribbon cutting for new fieldhouse, Unity Christian also building expansion

**Tune in to FOX 17 News at 10 and 11 p.m. Thursday for the full story!**

Hudsonville High School will hold a ribbon cutting for its new fieldhouse Thursday night, celebrating the opening of one of the state's largest facilities.

The ceremony will mark a period of significant growth in the city and larger school district, as both Hudsonville Public Schools and Unity Christian— a nearby private school— are reporting yearly increases in enrollment.

Nearly 7,000 students walk the halls of the public high school, as of 2023. Soon, they will be able to play in the 600,000 square foot fieldhouse, equipped with 3,700 seats, and supported by a $139.9 million bond proposal, which voters passed in 2019.

A few miles down the road at Unity, the school expects to see enrollment increase between 50 and 60 students each year, for the next six to seven years.

“We need to be ready, and that's why we're building," said Jerry DeGroot, CEO and principal of Unity Christian.

This spring, Unity began construction on the west end of its campus, planning to add on additional science and industrial arts classrooms. In the upcoming summer, the school also plans to build a multipurpose room and gymnasium for extracurricular purposes, among other spaces.

