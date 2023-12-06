Hudsonville community to celebrate massive, $139M expansion projects

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hudsonville Public Schools is now home to one of the largest facilities in the state.

The district built a new fieldhouse that houses locker rooms, a wrestling room, a running track, fitness and strength areas, multipurpose spaces and a state-of-the-art performance space for athletic events, including spectator seating for roughly 3,700 people.

This unique, top-loading design of the fieldhouse delivers a 360-view of the court floor. Additionally, it connects spaces on the upper level, making the facility ideal for hosting competitions, expositions and community events.

It’s all part of the district’s $139.9 million bond project that voters passed in 2019.

Hudsonville Public Schools also added a building connector from the ten-12 building to the ninth-grade building and a new main entrance.

The inclusion of the fieldhouse and the connector makes Hudsonville High School one of the state’s largest facilities— totaling about 600,000 square feet under one roof.

District officials, staff, students, community members and project partners of Hudsonville Public Schools are invited to gather and celebrate the grand opening of the high school fieldhouse on Thursday, December 14.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 5 p.m. with an open house to follow from 5:30- 7 p.m.

Other projects at the high school include:



A choir and support room addition

Conversion of a former office area into a robotics space

Kitchen, cafeteria and academic renovations

Mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) upgrades

Reconfigured parent drop-off, bus loop and parking lots

Greenhouse replacement

The district will host its inaugural game at the fieldhouse on December 22 against Unity Christian.

Click here to learn more about the Hudsonville Public Schools 2019 bond.

