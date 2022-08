Hudsonville is making the most of the end of summer— welcoming back the Hudsonville Community Fair!

Celebrating 91 years, the fair has grown from presenting livestock and produce, to welcoming events in the grandstands, rides, and all the fried food you can eat!

There is a SJO Motorcross event at 7 p.m. Friday and a Monster Truck show at 6 p.m. Saturday.

It's just $5 to get in to the fairgrounds — kids under 12 are free. Grandstand event prices can be found on their website.

FOX 17

