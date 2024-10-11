Hudsonville church accepting donations for hurricane relief

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A Hudsonville church is collecting donations with hopes of filling up semitrucks with supplies for Southern communities ravaged by recent hurricanes.

Pastor Joel Wayne says Chapel Pointe Church is collecting desperately needed items like water, generators and baby formula. He tells us people tend to give in spades within the first week of a disaster but charity tends to fade while the need remains.

We’re told the church is doing what it can to prevent that shortfall as it continues to carry out its mission.

“God designed us to serve one another. And that goes beyond towns or even regions or states. We get to serve each other all over the place. And so now we have that opportunity to step in and to demonstrate that,” says Pastor Joel. “It gives us that opportunity to demonstrate the love of Jesus to all people. It doesn't matter who it is.”

Pastor Joel says they will send their first truck of supplies to Florida. Another one will make its way to North Carolina.

The church is accepting donations Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube