Hudsonville choir to 'take a little time' on stage with Foreigner

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hudsonville High School’s choir will sing live with Foreigner on stage next week!

WGRD 97.9 held a contest this spring to give young West Michigan voices a chance to accompany the iconic ‘80s rock band during a live performance at Van Andel Arena.

Entrants were instructed to submit video of their choirs singing Foreigner songs of their choosing.

The public voted Hudsonville Varsity Voices as their favorite! As winners of the contest, they will sing “I Want to Know What Love Is” alongside Foreigner during their upcoming performance on June 11.

WGRD says Foreigner will also donate $500 to Hudsonville High School’s choir program.

