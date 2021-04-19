House struck by shots fired in Holland Township

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for vehicles after shots were fired that struck a house in Holland Township Sunday night.

First responders arrived to the intersection of Beeline and James in Holland Township after reports of shots fired between three vehicles.

Police say three vehicles heading south on Beeline near James were involved in an altercaton on the roadway, the cause of which is unknown at this time.

Shots from the vehicles hit a nearby house. The house was occupied at the time, but no one was injured in the incident,

The vehicles involved are believed by police to be a White Chrysler 300, a Dark Red or Marroon Mini Cooper with a Silver stripe along the bottom, and a Silver/Gray Jeep Compass.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.