Hope College's production of 'Silent Sky' to open on November 11

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College’s Department of Theatre has announced that one of its next productions will be Silent Sky. The play will be performed in the main theatre of the DeWitt Student and Cultural Center starting on November 11.

Silent Sky will be performed November 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. A free matinee performance will be held on Sunday, November 13 at 2 p.m. The play will also be performed November 17-19 at 7:30 p.m.

The play is based on the life and career of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. In the early 20th century, Leavitt’s studies led to scientific breakthroughs that changed people’s understanding of the universe, as well as humanity’s place within it. The play also focuses on the tension and cohesion between belief in the theological and belief in the scientific.

Hope College’s performance of Silent Sky will star Kathryn Smith, Grant McKenzie, Abigail Doonan, Brianna Tomczak, and Claudia Hwang.

Silent Sky was written by Lauren Gunderson. The production at Hope College was directed by visiting professor Rhett Luedtke. Michelle Bombe, chair of the theatre department, was the costume design mentor. Eric Van Tassell (assistant professor of theatre) was the lighting designer, and Ken Chamberlain (assistant director of production for dance and theatre) was the sound designer. Stephen Krebs is the production’s technical director. Anna Hill was the costume shop manager, and Cherokee Bauer was the costume designer.

Annika Dekker is the stage manager for the production. Sophie Reay and Ava Bell are the assistant stage managers.

Hope College’s production of Silent Sky will open on November 11. Tickets can be purchased here.

