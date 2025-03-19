Hope College pauses construction on downtown Holland building

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College is pausing construction on a three-story building in downtown Holland.

The project was initially expected to break ground this spring, but the city’s planning commission signed off on a one-year extension during a meeting last week.

The school’s director of operations filed a request for the delay, explaining not enough money has been raised yet but they will have enough soon.

However, they’re not certain if the rest of the funds will be raised before the site plan expires next month.

The construction plans were approved in October 2023. The current building would be removed to make way for a 73,000-square-foot business and economics center, along with a new school bookstore and a pedestrian plaza.

The new building will be on Eighth Street, across from The Courtyard Hotel and Big E’s Sports and Grill.

