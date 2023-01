HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College is on lockdown while police look for a burglary suspect.

Ottawa County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 that police received a call of a breaking and entering in a home in the 200th block of 14th at around 6:20 p.m.

The suspect took off on foot.

No injuries were reported.

It is currently an active search/investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube