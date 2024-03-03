Hope College Dance Marathon raises $364K for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

HOLLAND, Mich. — For a full day, students at Hope College stood and danced without sitting, raising $364K for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

"We stand up because they can't," said Annie Snoap, a senior at Hope and the logistics director for Dance Marathon.

From 6 p.m. on Friday to 5 p.m. on Saturday, hundreds of participants learned a ten-minute dance number, heard testimonies from children and families who've benefited from the hospital's care, performed a lip-sync and played games at the Dow Center.

"It's one thing to raise money for a big corporation," Snoap said. "But being able to meet the Miracle Kids and speak with them brings me back."

For sisters Charlotte and Sophie Turner, a passion for the healthcare field makes Dance Marathon personal.

"It breaks your heart, knowing families go through these struggles," said Charlotte, a senior. "It's really important to raise money."

While some students serve as Moralers— assigned 8-hour shifts to boost the energy in the gym— others try to stay on their feet for a full 24-hours as Dancers. The 26-student Dream Team puts it all together throughout the year.

"For me, it's the families that make it worth coming in, said Sophie, also a senior. "You get tired, but it's worth it."

