Honor Credit Union to open new branches in Allendale and Jenison

WYOMING, Mich. — Honor Credit Union has announced new locations are coming to Allendale and Jenison this year.

We’re told both locations will be open to the public sometime in the fall.

The nonprofit credit union tells us the Jenison location will be at 1963 Baldwin Street (across the street from Sandy Elementary School) and the Allendale branch will be found at 6065 Lake Michigan Drive (next to Trail Point Brewing).

“Joining the Jenison and Allendale communities will allow us the opportunity to provide financial services to more members, as well as extra support to our Wyoming team and members in a growing greater Grand Rapids market,” says CEO Scott McFarland.

Anyone wishing to pursue careers at either of the two new locations may visit Honor Credit Union’s career page for job postings later in spring.

The credit union adds there will also be new locations in Baroda, Hartford and Buchanan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube