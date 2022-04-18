Home fire in Holland claims lives of the 7 pets inside

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the garage at 700 block of Crestview Street at 7:18 p.m. on April 16.

The first unit reported a working fire in a two-story single-family residence. As additional units and firefighters arrived on the scene, firefighters made entry to the residence, which was heavily charged with heat and smoke, where they searched for occupants and located the source of the fire.

The residents of the home were away at the time of the fire.

Active fire was located on the first floor, and it was extending into the second floor. Firefighters brought the fire under control quickly and remained on scene to complete extinguishment. No firefighters were injured in the process.

Family pets including 3 cats, 2 dogs, and 2 rabbits home at the time of the fire did not survive, despite resuscitation efforts.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The department’s Fire Marshal will be initiating an origin and cause investigation to determine the factors and cause of the fire.

The home sustained significant smoke and heat damage throughout, however, no other structures in close vicinity of the home sustained any damage.

The Holland Police Department responded with the fire department and provided assistance throughout the duration of the incident. Park Township responded on the first alarm through an automatic aid agreement and provided personnel, an engine, and breathing air for refilling air bottles. Further assistance and support were provided by the Holland Department of Public Safety’s, Victim Services Unit, and American Medical Response.

The department would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to test their smoke alarms monthly and replace units that are more than 10 years old.