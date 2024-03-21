Holland's new ice rink set to break ground in April

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland is getting closer to installing an ice rink after the project has been in the works for several years.

The city finally is getting ready to break ground next month.

"I cannot be more excited about the opportunity to be able to provide something that's going to be a fixture in this country for generations to come," Mayor Nathan Bocks said.

Window on the Waterfront's Ice Park will be a window into the future in Holland.

"An opportunity to bring people together to get them off their phones to get them outside, enjoying each other's company," Mayor Bocks added.

In May 2022, FOX 17 took a look at the potential ice park. Two years later, the park renderings show what they can expect when construction is done.

"This is from Sixth Street looking back. A little easier to see the curling rink, the pond and then the buildings. At night lighting is very important. We want to make sure that when you're standing on the Kilwins, New Holland corner on Eighth Street, you see a glow to the north and you understand that there's something there, you might not be able to tell exactly what it is, but it draws you further down

The city is set to break ground on the new ice park on April 23.

"I can't wait for the opportunity for the community to come out together to be able to skate and enjoy each other's company," Mayor Bocks added.

It was a rough season for outdoor ice skaters. For example, Grand Rapids' rink pushed back its opening due to warm weather.

Grand Rapids officials explain that in 2022, they had 14 days of open skate at Rosa Parks Circle.

"This winter. I don't think we can safely ice skate on any ponds that I'm aware of in this area," Holland City Assistant City Manager Matt VanDyken said.

He explains Holland's rink won't have that problem.

"Our system is refrigerated so that we guarantee that we can have ice basically, November through March every year.

The project will cost $11 million in total. Retired teacher Frank Kraai donated the first $1 million, which set this project in motion.

"That caused us all to say, well, we need to hit the accelerator pedal a little bit more. So Frank Wright is an amazing human being, I think he's someone that we can all look to as just someone to be like, when we grow up," VanDyken added.

The city adds they were able to raise $7 million in donations. So, this park isn't just a focus of winter fun.

"It's going to be a year round hub of activity, whether that's a tulip time, whether it's used for Parks and Rec programming, like plays, RC cars, we have the ideas to program this year round," Mayor Bocks said.

Officials add it won't be open for next season.

