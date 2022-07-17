Holland Twp. motorcycle crash hospitalizes 1

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist went to the hospital Saturday after getting rear ended.
Deputies responded to the crash on US-31 at James Street in Holland Township just before 8:30 p.m.
They say a 71-year-old man from Holland was on US-31 when he stopped in the road to yield to an ambulance on James Street.
Deputies say a 25-year-old woman from Holland did not see the ambulance or the motorcycle, and rear ended the motorcycle.
The sheriff’s office says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car and her two passengers did not report any injuries.
US-31 was closed for a short time as deputies investigated the crash.
The sheriff’s office said the road was reopened before 10 p.m. Saturday.