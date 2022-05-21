Holland Twp. Crash sends one to hospital

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a two-car crash Friday sent one driver to the hospital.

Deputies say it happened on Butternut Drive, north of James Street in Holland Township, just after 6 p.m. Friday.

They say a 49-year-old woman from Holland was driving an SUV when she pulled out of El Huarache Mexican Restaurant into the path of another SUV, driven by a 34-year-old woman from Holland.

The sheriff’s office says the 49-year-old was pinned inside, but crews were eventually able to free her.

She was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Deputies say she had a 3-month-old in the car who was properly secured in his car seat and did not get hurt.

The 34-year-old woman also was not hurt.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube