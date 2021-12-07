Holland Twp. crash injures 2, knocks down power lines

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-31 was closed Tuesday morning after a crash broke a power pole and disabled traffic signals near Felch Street in Holland Township.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the two-car crash, according to a news release.

Their preliminary investigation showed a 20-year-old Holland Township woman was driving a 2014 Toyota sedan eastbound on Felch Street and didn’t stop for a red light at US-31.

The Toyota was hit by a northbound 2007 Jeep SUV that was being driven by a 25-year-old woman from Holland, the sheriff’s office said.

After the collision, the Toyota hit and broke a power pole, causing electrical lines to fall into the roadway and disabled power to nearby traffic signals.

Both north- and southbound lanes were closed while Consumers Energy removed the lines.

Deputies say the driver of the Toyota wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Holland Hospital with a head injury.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Holland Hospital to be evaluated for injury.

Crews continued to remove power lines from the roadway as of 11 a.m.