Holland Public Schools prepare for the possibility of returning to remote learning

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Public Schools are preparing for the possibility of returning to remote learning.
Monday, Holland Public Schools announced COVID-19 cases among HPS students and staff reached an all-time high last week.
HPS says several classrooms in the district have had to be closed, and some students in those classes have returned to online instruction until they can come back to school.
HPS says they will avoid remote learning but need to be prepared for the possibility of going remote if they can’t adequately staff classrooms.
HPS is asking parents to keep the following in mind:
- If classrooms or schools are closed, an announcement will be made by your teacher, principal, or the district through Remind.
- If you anticipate needing childcare should schools need to close, please start making those plan now.
- Should we be forced to close a classroom or an entire building, remote learning will continue on Google Classroom. HPS teachers have already been using Google Classroom to manage student instruction.
- As we all know, remote learning is not ideal for most students. HPS teachers want your child to succeed and are here to help! Please stay connected with your child’s teachers. You can use Remind to ask questions and address concerns.
- If schools are closed, please remind your child that participation in remote learning classes matters; attendance will be taken.
- Please stay connected and informed. The HPS website is updated almost daily with new information about COVID-19 and about what is happening in our schools. Check the site frequently. Also, watch your phone or email accounts for messages from your school or teachers via Remind.