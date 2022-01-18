Holland Public Schools prepare for the possibility of returning to remote learning

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Public Schools are preparing for the possibility of returning to remote learning.

Monday, Holland Public Schools announced COVID-19 cases among HPS students and staff reached an all-time high last week.

HPS says several classrooms in the district have had to be closed, and some students in those classes have returned to online instruction until they can come back to school.

HPS says they will avoid remote learning but need to be prepared for the possibility of going remote if they can’t adequately staff classrooms.

HPS is asking parents to keep the following in mind: