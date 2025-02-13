Holland Public Schools considers merging elementary schools under 5-year plan

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Public Schools (HPS) is considering merging its elementary schools as part of a five-year plan.

The plan would give staff and students access to updated facilities and programming as well as mitigate operating costs, according to the district’s website.

We’re told HPS’s elementary schools would be consolidated into three buildings by 2027. Those buildings would be Nature-Based Holland Heights, West Elementary and the Holland Language Academy.

Superintendent Nick Cassidy explains Jefferson Elementary would be renovated to house the Holland Language Academy in 2028, creating more classroom space while expanding playground and parking areas.

The district adds the VanRaalte building would be repurposed as an early childhood center.

HPS is scheduled to hold several meetings to collect public feedback. They will be held at the following times and locations:



Thursday, Feb. 20 from 5–7 p.m. at the District Administration Building

from 5–7 p.m. at the District Administration Building Thursday, Feb. 27 from 5–6 p.m. at West March Elementary School

from 5–6 p.m. at West March Elementary School Tuesday, March 5 from 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School

from 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School Thursday, March 20 from 6–7 p.m. at the Holland Language Academy

from 6–7 p.m. at the Holland Language Academy Wednesday, March 26 from 5–7 p.m. at the District Administration Building

“I recognize that change is hard, but I am also confident this plan will positively benefit all students, staff, and the Holland Community,” says Superintendent Cassidy. “I look forward to meeting with you and sharing these exciting opportunities.”

Those unable to attend the meetings are invited to email their questions.

