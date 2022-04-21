Holland Public Safety names 2022 Firefighter of the Year

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) has named Matthew Jones as 2022’s Firefighter of the Year!

The city of Holland says command officers selected Jones for the award after nominations from his peers.

We’re told Jones demonstrates a positive and professional attitude and is a proponent of the department’s values.

The city adds Jones led the Community Involvement Unit in implementing a system that allows residents to purchase high-visibility signs.

Before joining HDPS, was a medic and assistant inspector general in the U.S. Army for 20 years, and he is a current member of the Allendale Fire Department, Holland city officials tell us.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube