'Holland' premieres in namesake hometown

HOLLAND, Mich. — It was a big night for Holland on Monday. Not only for the city but for the movie named after it.

Hundreds gathered for a special screening at the Knickerbocker Theatre to see "Holland" starring Nicole Kidman.

Moviegoers got more than just an advance showing; they also got to see Director Mimi Cave.

“You guys might see a little things [sic] here or there that will remind you of western Michigan and Holland,” Cave told the audience.

The R-rated film is set to make its debut on Prime Video March 27. Inside the theater, many couldn't wait to see it.

“It’s just very exciting that something happened in Holland, and just the excitement that is downtown,” Jessica Marshall said.

Marshall, one of the many who was able to secure a seat for the sold-out show, has hopes this film wins awards.

“Oscars 2026, baby,” Marshall added.

The movie highlights many of the places in Holland, Michigan.

“I think to see it displayed would be really cool. I saw one report where they called it a fictional Dutch-like town. It's not fictional; it's real. We're really here,” Daniel Martin explained.

Martin’s reaction, along with Marshall’s, is the kind of feedback the Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce loves to hear.

“We’ve always known that Holland, Michigan, is an incredible place. It's fun to get more national exposure about just what a great place this is,” West Coast Chamber of Commerce CEO Jodi Owczarski said.

Their chamber hopes this publicity will bring more people to the area.

“Any time that our name can be shared across the country and pique people's interest as a destination, we're happy about that. Even today, right? The restaurants are full; the streets are busy. People are excited to come and to view the movie,” Owczarski added.

The movie's director would be open to coming back and filming again.

“You know, vote for those film incentives in Michigan. We can shoot more here,” Cave added.

