Holland Police seeking missing & endangered man

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man who left his Holland home in the middle of the night is believed to be somewhere on the Lake Michigan shoreline and is considered to be in danger.

The Holland Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating Brian Vulcan, 29, of Holland, who they consider to be missing and endangered. He is described as a white male, standing 6-feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 147 pounds. He was last seen wearing camouflaged shorts, a blue sweatshirt bearing the words "Summer Electric" and a T-shirt (see the attached picture).

Vulcan left Holland's south side at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on foot. Police said he is believed to be walking somewhere along the lakeshore.

Anybody who has any information about Vulcan's whereabouts or who sees someone fitting this description should call 9-1-1.

