Holland police investigate stabbing that left 1 injured

HOLLAND, Mich. — One person is in custody after a stabbing over the weekend in Holland that sent someone to the hospital.

Holland Department of Public Safety officers received reports about 3:30 p.m. Saturday of a fight near 12th Street and River Avenue, according to a news release Monday.

Responding officers found a 36-year-old man on the ground, bleeding from the back.

Video was obtained that showed three people fleeing the area on bikes.

Officers searched the area, finding one person they believe was involved with help from the Ottawa County Sheriff K9 unit.

Two others were soon found at their home by Holland police officers.

The man who was stabbed is a Holland resident and reportedly had a verbal exchange with three male juveniles before the assault, police said.

He was hit in the face several times and was stabbed.

Authorities transported him to Holland Hospital and he was later transferred to Spectrum Hospital with injuries to his face and back.

One person is in custody on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and a probation violation.

A second person is being held on unrelated charges.

Detectives are still looking for additional witnesses who witnessed the assault.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information that may help in this investigation may contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com .

Those who want to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536 or at www.mosotips.com.