Holland officer injured while trying to arrest combative suspect

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland officer was hurt while trying to arrest a suspect early Thursday morning.

The incident happened outside the Herrick District Library at around 4 a.m., according to the Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS).

We’re told two officers found a Holland man with a handful of warrants for his arrest sleeping on the steps to the library. The officers informed him he was under arrest but he refused to comply.

HDPS says the man became combative an injured one of the officers in the shoulder. Backup arrived to help apprehend the suspect, who was taken to the Ottawa County Jail on a potential charge of resisting and obstruction causing injury, among others.

The injured officer was treated at Holland Hospital and was referred to a specialist, authorities say.

The suspect, 30-year-old Marcellus Marquise Taylor, was then arraigned for resisting and assaulting an officer causing injury, resisting and assaulting an officer, and possession of a controlled substance, according to HDPS. He was placed on a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

